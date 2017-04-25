BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 25 Crooz Inc
* Says it will acquire 1,000 shares (100 percent stake) of TRAVEL ONLINE co. Ltd. from mic.9 co.,ltd. on May 24
* Transaction price is not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UMOYLw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes