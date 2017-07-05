FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc-

* Cross Country Healthcare completes acquisition of Advantage Rn & reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 revenue of $207 million - $212 million and expects revenue to be in middle of range

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 adjusted eps of $0.08 - $0.10 and now expects adjusted eps to be towards upper end of range

* Cross country healthcare inc - now expects q2 gross profit margin, adjusted ebitda to be towards upper end of respective ranges issued on May 3, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $209.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

