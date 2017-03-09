WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Crossject SA:
* FY operating loss of 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million) versus loss of 7.0 million euros year ago
* FY net loss of 6.7 million euros versus loss of 5.7 million euros year ago
* To launch 4.3 million euros capital increase; this could be raised to 5 million euros
* Says Gemmes Venture to subscribe for 75 percent of the capital increase
* Annual results for 2016, which integrate important developments (increase in 70 percent), while net consumption of cash generated by activity decreased by 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.