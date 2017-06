May 11 Crosswinds Holdings Inc

* Q1 loss per share c$0.06

* Crosswinds holdings inc. Reports q1 2017 financial results

* Crosswinds holdings inc - until monarch's premium production increases, company expects its revenues to be constrained

* Crosswinds holdings inc qtrly revenue c$125,000 versus c$107,000