CORRECTED-MOVES-Brennan heads to Morgan Stanley syndicate
June 27 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has hired Nicholas Brennan from Societe Generale to work on its European fixed income syndicate desk, according to market sources.
June 26 Crosswinds Holdings Inc
* Salbro shareholders enter into acquisition agreement
* Crosswinds holdings - informed by shareholders of its investee, Salbro Bottle Inc. That they have entered into a definitive agreement with tricorbraun
* Crosswinds-Expects to fully monetize remaining investment in Salbro which consists of debentures and warrants exercisable into 7.5% of salbro enterprise after deal closes
* Crosswinds Holdings Inc - definitive agreement with tricorbraun is for the acquisition of Salbro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zall Commerce Supply Chain, co, zall development investment, Yan and vendors entered into framework agreement