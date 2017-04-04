BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
April 4 Crown Capital Partners Inc
* Crown Capital Partners announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Crown Capital Partners - Got approval from Toronto Stock Exchange to implement normal course issuer bid for 12-month period commencing April 10, 2017
* Crown Capital Partners Inc - Under terms of NCIB, Crown will have right to purchase up to 310,000 of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.