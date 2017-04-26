BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Crown Castle International Corp
* Crown Castle International -priced its previously announced public offering of 4.750% senior notes due 2047 in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million
* Crown Castle announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Crown Castle International Corp says notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.207% of their face value to yield 4.800%
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.