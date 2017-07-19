FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Crown castle international sees Q3 FFO in range of $404 mln to $409 mln
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
Earnings
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
AIDS fight: Death rates decline, treatment rates rise
Health
AIDS fight: Death rates decline, treatment rates rise
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
World
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 9:19 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Crown castle international sees Q3 FFO in range of $404 mln to $409 mln

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp

* Sees Q3 FFO in range of $404 million to $409 million

* Crown castle reports second quarter 2017 results and updates outlook for full year 2017

* Crown castle says in first year of ownership, Lightower is seen to contribute $850 million-$870 million in site rental, $163 million-$213 million in net income

* Sees q3 affo in range of $447 million to $452 million

* Crown castle international corp qtrly ffo $404.6 million

* Crown castle says it would increase its annual common stock dividend rate between $0.15 and $0.20 per share to reflect deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.