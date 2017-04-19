GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
April 19 Crown Holdings Inc:
* Crown Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00
* Q1 sales $1.901 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion
* Crown Holdings Inc - currently forecasts 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $450 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crown Holdings Inc - new beverage can plant in Jakarta, Indonesia is expected to begin commercial production at end of q2 of this year
* Crown Holdings Inc - second line at plant in danang, vietnam is expected to begin commercial production in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment