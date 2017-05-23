May 23 Crown Point Energy Inc

* Crown Point announces operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly funds flow per share - operations $0.00

* Estimates a total of $12.3 million of capital expenditures for 2017

* During Q1 2017, company's average daily sales volumes were 1,200 BOE per day, down 15 pct from 1,412 BOE per day in Q4 2016