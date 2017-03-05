BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 6 Crown Resorts Ltd:
* Buy-back of subordinated notes
* Intends to commence buying back any and all of outstanding subordinated notes listed on asx under code "CWNHA"
* Full principal amount of notes outstanding is approximately $530 million
* Consolidated press holdings group advised crown that it may seek to sell some or all of its notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.