New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Crown Resorts Ltd
* issued a total of 14 million options to acquire a like number of fully paid shares in crown.
* options are unquoted options and have been issued to john alexander and a small number of senior executives
* under terms of options, any shares to be delivered on vesting and exercise of options issued to john alexander must have been purchased on-market
* Exercise price of each option is $11.431 less amount per share of special dividends and capital returns
* shareholder approval is not required for issue.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.