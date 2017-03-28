March 29 Crown Resorts Ltd

* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited

* Cash-settled equity swap referencing 12.0 MLN MCE ADSs

* Price hedge under swap transaction has been set at US$18.05 per MCE ADS

* Swap transaction provides price hedge in respect of any future sale of MCE shares equivalent to number of MCE ADSs referenced in swap transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: