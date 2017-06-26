Pandora Media's CEO Tim Westergren to step down
June 27 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said Tim Westergren was stepping down as its chief executive.
June 26 Crown Resorts Ltd
* Update on detention of Crown employees in China
* 17 current and two former employees of Crown Group were convicted by Shanghai Baoshan District Court
* 16 of 19 defendants were fined a total of RMB8.62 million, which converts to approximately AUD1.67 million
* Fine amount is being paid ex gratia by crown.
* Of 16 defendants who were fined, 11 were also sentenced to a period of incarceration of 9 months and 5 to a period of 10 months
* Ddefendants include three Australian Citizens, Jason O'connor, (Jane) Pan Dan And Jerry Xuan
* One of other defendants is a Malaysian citizen and remaining defendants are Chinese Citizens. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said Tim Westergren was stepping down as its chief executive.
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1