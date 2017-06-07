June 7 Cryoport Inc:
* Cryoport expands agreement with Sanaria to support grant
awards with u.s. National institutes of health and u.s. Army
* Cryoport inc - will assist Sanaria Inc in design and
implementation of cryogenic cold chain for Sanaria's
investigational malaria vaccines
* Cryoport Inc - work will assist in implementation in
support of anticipated commercial launch of PFSPZ vaccine,
which is cryopreserved
* Cryoport Inc - work is supported by grants to sanaria
from national institute of allergy and infectious diseases, u.s.
Department of defense
