Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Crystal Peak Minerals Inc:
* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR
* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - entered into a convertible loan agreement with emr capital investment
* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - pursuant to aggrement EMR will lend Crystal Peak U.S.$12 million
* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - loan will mature in 18 months from date of issuance, and will bear interest at rate of 12pct, compounded quarterly
* Crystal Peak Minerals- to use funds received from loan to fund continuing development program for its specialty fertilizer project on sevier playa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.