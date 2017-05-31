May 31 Crystal Peak Minerals Inc

* Announces receipt of substantial Utah tax credit

* Announced receipt of a Utah high cost infrastructure tax credit issued by Utah office of energy development

* Non-Refundable infrastructure tax credit awarded to Crystal Peak Totals approximately $112.5 million

* Crystal Peak Minerals - purpose of credit is to support "development of infrastructure in underserved areas and to bring jobs to rural Utah"