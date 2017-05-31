BRIEF-Pluristem Therapeutics says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
* Says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
May 31 Crystal Peak Minerals Inc
* Announces receipt of substantial Utah tax credit
* Announced receipt of a Utah high cost infrastructure tax credit issued by Utah office of energy development
* Non-Refundable infrastructure tax credit awarded to Crystal Peak Totals approximately $112.5 million
* Non-Refundable infrastructure tax credit awarded to Crystal Peak Totals approximately $112.5 million

* Crystal Peak Minerals - purpose of credit is to support "development of infrastructure in underserved areas and to bring jobs to rural Utah"
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto