UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 10 CS Communication & Systemes SA:
* FY operating profit 4.0 million euros ($4.27 million) versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 176.5 million euros versus 169.9 million euros year ago
* FY net loss group share 1.3 million euros versus profit of 1.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2mtVts4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.