BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31CS Corp :
* Says it signed 6.97 billion won contract with SK Telecom Co Ltd, to provide optical repeater
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.