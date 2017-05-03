BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 CSG Systems International Inc:
* CSG Systems International reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $192.5 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 revenues $765 - $785 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 gaap eps $1.93 - $2.09
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap EPS $2.45 - $2.59
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted EBITDA $171 - $179 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 cash flows from operating activities $105 - $125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results