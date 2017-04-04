April 4 CSG Systems International Inc:

* Says currently generates material portion of its revenues from Charter Corporation, which acquired Time Warner Cable in May 2016

* In connection with acquisition, Time Warner master subscriber management agreement was assigned to Charter

* Current agreement with Charter runs through December 31, 2019

* Combined Charter/Time Warner revenues represented about 21% of CSG's total revenues for year ended December 31, 2016

* Time Warner agreement was scheduled to expire on March 31 - sec filing

* On March 30, 2017, Time Warner agreement was amended to provide for a one-month extension through April 30, 2017