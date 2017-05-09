May 9 CSI Compressco Lp:

* CSI Compressco LP announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $65.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.3 million

* CSI Compressco LP - total capital expenditure forecast for 2017 is $15 million to $30 million

* CSI Compressco LP - qtrly net loss per diluted common unit $ 0.46

* CSI Compressco quarter-end new equipment sales orders received totaling $5 million, with backlog of $23.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million compared to prior quarter

* CSI Compressco- capital expenditure forecast for 2017 is inclusive of maintenance capital expenditures that are now projected to be $12 million to $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: