BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Csl Ltd-
* Has become aware that Shire Viropharma has filed a complaint in us district court for district of delaware
* CSL remains highly confident that csl830 does not infringe any valid claim of shire viropharma patent and will vigorously defend against claims
* Complaint alleging infringement of a newly granted us patent in connection with a method of treating hereditary angioedema Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results