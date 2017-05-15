May 15 CSP Inc:

* CSP Inc - will file form 12b-25 notification of late filing with sec to receive a five day extension to file its quarterly report on form 10-q

* CSP - delay in filing of quarterly report is due to extensive testing by its auditors of revenue transactions for company's European operations

* CSP - anticipates that it will file quarterly report no later than may 22, 2017

* CSP - company also expects to report positive net income and diluted eps for Q2 of fiscal 2017