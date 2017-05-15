AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
May 15 CSP Inc:
* CSP Inc - will file form 12b-25 notification of late filing with sec to receive a five day extension to file its quarterly report on form 10-q
* CSP - delay in filing of quarterly report is due to extensive testing by its auditors of revenue transactions for company's European operations
* CSP - anticipates that it will file quarterly report no later than may 22, 2017
* CSP - company also expects to report positive net income and diluted eps for Q2 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4 percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts of Asia is starting to moderate.