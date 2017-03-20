WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$2.10 billion versus hk$1.67 billion
* Fy revenue hk$ 12.37 billion versus hk$11.39 billion
* Subsequent to the end of the reporting period, a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 dec 2016 of hk12 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.