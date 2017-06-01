U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 1 CSRA Inc :
* Air force awards $61 million contract to csra
* U.S. Air force has awarded a five-year, $61 million contract to csra inc
* Contract will allow CSRA to provide engineering, systems integration, operational scheduling services, solutions, and budget & resources support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Stratabound announces termination of discussions for a potential acquisition