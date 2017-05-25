BRIEF-Reata Pharma files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxRKgb) Further company coverage:
May 25 CSRA Inc:
* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract
* New contract directs CSRA to provide IT support for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
* Contract will consolidate work performed under multiple separate task orders
* Contract awarded by General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing