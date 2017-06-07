BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 7 CSRA Inc:
* CSRA wins $61 million task order to support aircraft carriers
* Under task order, Co will provide full range of acquisition program support services to PEO aircraft carriers and its program offices PMS 312, PMS 378, PMS 379
* Secured five-year, SeaPort-e task order with Naval Sea Systems Command to continue Co's support of Program Executive Officer Aircraft Carriers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.