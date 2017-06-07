June 7 CSRA Inc:

* CSRA wins $61 million task order to support aircraft carriers

* Under task order, Co will provide full range of acquisition program support services to PEO aircraft carriers and its program offices PMS 312, PMS 378, PMS 379

* Secured five-year, SeaPort-e task order with Naval Sea Systems Command to continue Co's support of Program Executive Officer Aircraft Carriers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: