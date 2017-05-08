May 8 CST Brands Inc:

* CST Brands Inc Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CST Brands Inc says U.S. Merchandise and services gross profit increased 1% with operating expenses declining 1% or $1 million in Q1 2017

* CST Brands Inc says motor fuel gross profit in U.S. For Q1 of 2017 was $58 million versus $75 million in same quarter of 2016

* CST Brands Inc says qtrly operating revenues $2,367 million versus. $2,034 million last year

* Q1 revenue view $2.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CST Brands -in light of pending merger, will not be issuing financial guidance and will not be hosting a Q1 earnings conference call