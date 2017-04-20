April 20 Csx Corp
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20per share
* Csx corporation announces dividend increase, new share
repurchase program and full-year guidance
* Csx corp - 11 percent increase in its quarterly dividend
* Csx corp - expects to realize record efficiency gains and
a step-function improvement in financial measures for year
* Csx corp - adjusting for restructuring charges in 2017,
actions are expected to drive a full-year operating ratio in
mid-60s
* Csx corp says expects to complete share repurchase by end
of q1 of 2018
* Csx corp says csx now expects to invest $2.1 billion in
2017, including approximately $270 million for positive train
control
* Csx - adjusting for restructuring charges in 2017, actions
expected to drive eps growth of around 25 percent off 2016
reported base of $1.81
* Csx corp - adjusting for restructuring charges in 2017,
actions are expected to drive free cash flow before dividends of
around $1.5 billion
