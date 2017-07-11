FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CSX Corp says board approved amendment to co's bylaws - SEC filing​
July 11, 2017 / 5:29 PM

BRIEF-CSX Corp says board approved amendment to co's bylaws - SEC filing​

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - CSX Corp:

* On July 7, board approved an amendment to company's amended and restated bylaws - SEC filing​

* Amendment changes fiscal year to a calendar year commencing on first day of January each year and ending on December 31​

* Does not expect the change will materially impact comparability of co's financial results for fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2017​

* Change to a calendar fiscal year will be made on a prospective basis and operating results for prior periods will not be adjusted Source text: (bit.ly/2uayYfW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

