March 7 CSX Corp:
* CSX Corp - in connection with Harrison's appointment as
CEO, co entered four-year employment agreement providing him an
annual base salary of $2.2 million
* CSX - On March 6, board approved amendments to bylaws, to
reflect separation of roles of CEO, chairman, addition of role
of vice chairman of board
* CSX- agreement with harrison provides annual target bonus
opportunity of $2.8 million, with guaranteed 2017 bonus no less
than target bonus opportunity
