BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 CSX Corp:
* Qtrly revenue $2,869 million versus $2,618 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 excluding items
* CSX Corp - in march 2017, company reduced its management workforce by 765 employees through an involuntary separation program with enhanced benefits
* CSX Corp - cash expenditures, most of which will take place in Q2 2017, will total approximately $90 million primarily related to one-time severance costs
* CSX Corp qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results