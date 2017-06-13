June 13 CT Real Estate Investment Trust :

* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027

* CT Real Estate Investment Trust says unsecured debentures wll have a 10-year term and a coupon of 3.469pct per annum

* Intends to use proceeds of debenture offering to pay down certain amounts outstanding under its credit facility