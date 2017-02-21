Feb 21 Computer Task Group Inc -
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $312 million to $332 million
* Q4 revenue $77.5 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $76 million to $78 million
* Net income is expected to be between $0.04 and $0.06 per
diluted share for q1 2017
* For full year 2017 net income is expected to be between
$0.19 and $0.29 per diluted share
* Says established certain performance objectives for
achievement by end of 2019
* Sees revenue goal is $400 million, which represents an
approximate 7 pct compounded organic annual growth rate by the
end of 2019
* Excluding impact of items, revenue growth in 2017 would be
5.6 pct at midpoint of guidance
* Sees diluted earnings per share in $0.45 to $0.55 range by
the end of 2019
