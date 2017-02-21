Feb 21 Computer Task Group Inc -

* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $312 million to $332 million

* Q4 revenue $77.5 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $76 million to $78 million

* Net income is expected to be between $0.04 and $0.06 per diluted share for q1 2017

* For full year 2017 net income is expected to be between $0.19 and $0.29 per diluted share

* Says established certain performance objectives for achievement by end of 2019

* Sees revenue goal is $400 million, which represents an approximate 7 pct compounded organic annual growth rate by the end of 2019

* Excluding impact of items, revenue growth in 2017 would be 5.6 pct at midpoint of guidance

* Sees diluted earnings per share in $0.45 to $0.55 range by the end of 2019