June 5 Cti Biopharma Corp

* CTI Biopharma announces proposed public offering of convertible preferred stock

* ‍Each share of series N-3 preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share​

* CTI plans to use net proceeds from this offering in part to conduct pac203 clinical trial, submit new MAA for pacritinib to EMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: