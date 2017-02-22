Feb 22 Ctrip.Com International Ltd:
* Ctrip reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 revenue RMB 5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 4.97
billion
* Diluted earnings per ads were RMB1.18 (US$0.17) for Q4
* Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads were RMB2.24 (US$0.32)
for Q4
* Ctrip.Com International - for Q4 2016, ctrip reported net
revenues of RMB5.1 billion (US$730 million), representing a
76pct increase from same period in 2015
* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - gross margin was 78pct for
Q4 of 2016, compared to 73pct in same period in 2015
* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - for Q1 of 2017, company
expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of
approximately 40-45pct
* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - "Ctrip has been expanding
its global footprint through china's growing outbound travel
demand"
