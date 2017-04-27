BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Cts Corp
* Cts announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.22
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 sales rose 3.6 percent to $100.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales $405 million to $420 million
* Reaffirms its prior guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.