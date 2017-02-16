Feb 16 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA:

* Live Entertainment's expected drop in sales and EBITDA was compensated by a strong performance of Ticketing in 2016

* Development of both segments meant that in FY total CTS Group revenue was almost unchanged at 829.9 million euros ($883.26 million) (prior year: 834.2 million euros)

* FY normalised group EBITDA climbed 7.4 percent to 194.5 million euros (prior year: 181.0 million euros)

* In current fiscal year, CTS Group will maintain its growth focus

* CTS management will continue to scrutinise inorganic growth opportunities. Management expects rigorous implementation of this strategy to result in growth fiscal year 2017