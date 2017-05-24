Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 CTS Eventim
* CEO says confident will achieve FY targets for higher revenues, operating earnings
* CEO says to examine prospects for further acquisitions, in addition to organic growth
* Q1 revenues up 27.1 percent at 207.4 million euros
* Q1 normalised group EBITDA up 17.9 percent at 45.7 million eur, margin 22.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: