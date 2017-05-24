May 24 CTS Eventim

* CEO says confident will achieve FY targets for higher revenues, operating earnings

* CEO says to examine prospects for further acquisitions, in addition to organic growth

* Q1 revenues up 27.1 percent at 207.4 million euros

* Q1 normalised group EBITDA up 17.9 percent at 45.7 million eur, margin 22.0 percent