March 23 CTS Eventim
* CTS eventim plans record dividend
* Management expects further growth in 2017 financial year.
* Record dividend of EUR 0.98 per share includes a basic
dividend of EUR 0.50 and a special dividend of EUR 0.48
* Record dividend of EUR 0.98 per share includes a basic
dividend of EUR 0.50 and a special dividend of EUR 0.48
* Group earnings grow by 6.2 percent to EUR94.6 million
* Earnings per share at EUR0.99
* Distribution of EUR94.1 million to shareholders planned
* Intention is also to maintain policy of distributing 50
percent of group consolidated net income as a basic dividend
* In past 2016 financial year, CTS group generated EUR 94.6
million in group consolidated net income
* In past 2016 financial year, CTS group saw earnings per
share of EUR0.99
* Current financial year will see CTS group continuing to
rigorously pursue its international growth strategy
* Based on that strategy, management expects further growth
in 2017 financial year.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: