June 6 CtW Investment Group​:

* Urges shareholders of Fleetcor Technologies to vote against the Fleetcor Technologies “say-on-pay” proposal - SEC filing

* Urges shareholders of Fleetcor Technologies to withhold support from directors Hagerty, Stull at annual meeting June 21, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rIsH83) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)