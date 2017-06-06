BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 CtW Investment Group:
* Urges shareholders of Fleetcor Technologies to vote against the Fleetcor Technologies “say-on-pay” proposal - SEC filing
* Urges shareholders of Fleetcor Technologies to withhold support from directors Hagerty, Stull at annual meeting June 21, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rIsH83) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million