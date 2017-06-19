WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Cuba Ventures Corp:
* Cuba Ventures Corp signs letter of intent to acquire licensed Florida based travel agency. Synopsis of Trump administration policy changes vis-à-vis Cuba. CEO Steve Marshall appears on Canada’S BNN and United States CNN news networks
* Says will acquire a 30% minority interest in International Business & Travel Opportunities in exchange for shares of co, deal costs
* Says shall acquire from selling shareholders 30% equity interest in IBTO for issuance of 500,000 shares at $0.05/share and, c$10,000 cash
* Says co, International Business & Travel Opportunities will continue to expand existing travel and Cuba focused marketing initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.