BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects house price appreciation to be over 5 pct for 2017
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
May 23 Cudeco Ltd:
* Responds to ASX query
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
* "Company is in initial stages of negotiating a substantive prepaid sales facility effective June 2017"
* Currently in negotiations to refinance / restructure loan facility currently held with Minsheng Bank Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.