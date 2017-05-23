May 23 Cudeco Ltd:

* Responds to ASX query

* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"

* "Company is in initial stages of negotiating a substantive prepaid sales facility effective June 2017"

