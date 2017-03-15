BRIEF-Turners Automotive says FY net profit before tax was up 14 pct
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
March 15 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc :
* on March 10, entered underwriting agreement relating to offer, sale in offering of $100 million amount of 4.500% subordinated notes due 2027 Source text - bit.ly/2nofodR Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast