June 13 Culp Inc
* Culp announces results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 sales $77.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Culp inc - projection for q1 fiscal 2018 is for overall
sales to be comparable to previous year's q1
* Culp inc - pre-tax income for q1 of fiscal 2018 is
expected to be in range of $7.8 million to $8.4 million
* Culp inc - expects fiscal 2018 to be "another solid year"
for free cash flow
* Culp inc - expect q1 sales in mattress fabric business to
be slightly lower than q1 of fiscal 2017
* Culp inc - capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are
expected to be comparable to previous year
* Believe q1 upholstery fabrics segment's operating income
and margins will be slightly higher compared with same quarter
of last year
* Culp inc says along with other consolidation projects in
north carolina, plan to move co's class production platform
during july 2017 to new location
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: