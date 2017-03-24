March 24 Culturecom Holdings Ltd:

* Winway, a unit of co, entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* 524.6 million placing shares owned by Winway will be placed to placee(s) at placing price of HK$0.12 per CBC share by placing agent

* Net proceeds will be approximately HK$62 million from placement

* Group expects to recognize, after transaction costs, a gain of approximately HK$28 million from placing