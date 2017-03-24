BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 24 Culturecom Holdings Ltd:
* Winway, a unit of co, entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* 524.6 million placing shares owned by Winway will be placed to placee(s) at placing price of HK$0.12 per CBC share by placing agent
* Net proceeds will be approximately HK$62 million from placement
* Group expects to recognize, after transaction costs, a gain of approximately HK$28 million from placing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing