May 2 Cummins Inc

* Cummins announces first quarter results; raises outlook for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $2.36

* Q1 revenue $4.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.15 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 4 to 7 percent

* Cummins inc - full year 2017 revenues expected to be up 4 to 7 percent

* Cummins inc - sees fy ebit is projected to be in range of 11.75 to 12.5 percent of sales

* Cummins-Fy forecast excludes impact of new jv with eaton, which will be consolidated within co's financial results, is expected to be operational in q3

* Fy2017 revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S