UPDATE 3-Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private for $4.5 bln
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.
May 11 CURASAN AG:
* LAUNCHES CERASORB(R) ORTHO FOAM IN US ORTHOPEDICS MARKET
* Danaher announces pricing of euro-denominated senior notes offering