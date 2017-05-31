GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
May 31 Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp
* Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp - Co, CannaKids enter research collaboration with Technion Israel Institute Of Technology on Cancer-fighting cannabinoids
* Cure Pharmaceutical - results of research to predict how to match Cancer subtype with effective cannabis extract in order to optimize treatment efficacy
* Cure Pharmaceutical CEO says expects to uplist to the nasdaq in q1 2018
* Cure Pharmaceutical - companies to research and identify how varying cannabinoid compounds within cannabis strains can affect various Cancer subtypes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
